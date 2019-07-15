Kigelia Africana by Filipa Domingues. Pictures: Supplied

Ahead of her first ever so­­lo exhibition, South African award winning film producer and stills photographer, Filipa Domingues has replaced conventional mediums to give life and body to creativity via one of today’s most coveted design objects – the Smeg retro fridge. With Smeg’s support, Domingues has exclusively curated four limited-release ‘CheckMyPlants’ Smeg retro fridges as the ultimate collectors’ items.

The bespoke pieces feature her visually spectacular stills of iconic South African plants with Smeg’s black retro fridge as the canvas to perfectly emulate her signature style photography. The result is nothing short of spectacular.

“Smeg have always had deep passion and appreciation for the arts and the opportunity to play a part in the creative expression of such a talented South African photographer is an absolute honour” commented Steve Brookes, managing director, Smeg South Africa.

South African award winning film producer and stills photographer Filipa Domingues.

“It goes without saying that Filipa’s enthusiasm in capturing all things rare and unusual in an effort to drive a greater appreciation for our environment is commendable. This sentiment resonates closely with our green company values making this campaign one that we’re truly proud of,” added Brookes.

The special tribute series of 4 limited-release ‘CheckMyPlants’ Smeg retro FAB28 fridges are available exclusively to the supporters of her fund raising campaign as a special once-off only in South Africa.

All proceeds raised will go towards covering the production costs of her first solo exhibition in September this year.

For more information or to support the cause and help make this exhibition and Filipa’s biggest dream come true, visit indigogo.com or follow Filipa on Instagram at @checkmyplants.