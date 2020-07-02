Baby, it's cold outside: 8 ways to keep your home warm when winter bites

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Winter has the ability to creep up on us. And while we can't control the outside environment, when it comes to our homes, there are a host of heating solutions available. But how to choose what best meets your needs? Orlando Luis, CEO of Brights Hardware, offers some advice on some of the most common heater solutions: Gas heaters “Gas heaters are a popular option with many people,” advises Luis. “They produce more heat than electric heaters in the same amount of time and gas is generally cheaper than electricity.”

Oil heaters

“Oil heaters use electricity to heat up the oil stored inside their fins. The oil is used as a heat reservoir, and the heat is transferred from that oil to the steel casting, which then circulates the warmth around the room. Oil heaters take time to warm up but they’re perfect for extended use, like heating a chilly bedroom overnight.”

Infrared/radiant electric

Luis explains that these heaters use electricity to heat up their glowing, red-hot bar elements, which then radiate a steady stream of heat particles without the use of a fan. “With infrared heaters, you warm up rapidly and they are great if you're sitting on the couch or at your desk because their heat is focused on you and not the entire room.”

Electric convection heaters

According to Luis, convection heaters operate by air currents, which circulate through the body of the heater and across its heating element. “That heats up the air causing it to increase in volume and rise. As that hot air rises up, cool air rushes in to fill the gap – that air is then heated, and you get a hot air current.”

Electric fan/blow heaters

“Electric fan heaters blow warm air around the room. These types of heaters offer quick heat and are usually relatively inexpensive to purchase and easy to operate,” says Luis.

Electric panel heaters

Electric panel heaters use electricity to slowly heat up the air around them, steadily heating up a room. “They give out less intense heat than other heating options, but they also use significantly less electricity and are good options for long term use to take the cold edge off a bedroom or office space.”

Hybrid heaters

Luis advises that a clever heating solution on the market is a gas/electric hybrid heater that offers the benefits of gas heating alongside those of electric infrared heating. “This multi-purpose heater also means that should you run out of gas in the night you can simply switch over to the electric function.”

Bathroom heaters

Stripping down to jump in the shower of bath and then climbing out again can be painful in winter. “There are several different kinds of heaters made specifically for bathrooms,” says Luis “and some are combination units that have lights, heaters and extractor fans in them which are all mounted in the ceiling of the bathroom. Perfect for a toasty warm and dry bathroom.”

“Whatever solutions you opt for always keep in mind the risks when it comes to running heaters in the home. Don’t leave them on if you are not around to supervise and ensure all is well, and make sure nothing covers the heater or stands too close to it as this poses a fire hazard.”

