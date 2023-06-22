Baby, it’s cold outside: Tips for safely heating your home during this harsh winter

South Africa is frequently promoted to travellers as a "sunny" vacation spot. The country offers a perfect setting for beach vacations with its mild summers and frequent bright skies.

However, it can experience extremely harsh winters, particularly in the high Drakensberg-Maloti and Cape Fold Mountains, as well as in cities like Sutherland in the Northern Cape province. Winter has unquestionably arrived because of the large amounts of rain and snow that have been or are expected in many of our provinces. The South African Weather Service (SAWS) predicts that winter will linger through the last day of August.

According to a study by Wits University, being exposed to cold temperatures might raise the risk of hypothermia, frostbite, and other cold-related disorders like cardiovascular and respiratory diseases. Those who are homeless, live in houses with poor insulation, or are unable to heat their homes with heaters, hot water bottles, or electric blankets should be especially aware of this.

Miranda Moahlodi, Eskom's Senior Manager for Corporate Hygiene and Safety, acknowledged that Eskom encounters many electricity-related events related to heating in the winter. Before each usage, check heaters for loose connections or cracked or broken plugs.

Do not use the heater if the cords are frayed, worn, or damaged. Especially if a device hasn't been used for a while, have an electrician look for any damaged wiring that could result in electric shocks or fires. Immediately plug space heaters into a wall outlet. Avoid using extension cords or power strips since they could overheat and catch fire. Never use the heater's socket for any other electrical equipment. Because water might cause a fire or shock hazard, electric heaters should not be used in damp or wet areas like restrooms.

Never use heaters to dry wet clothing or lay them on furniture, such as cupboards, tables, or carpet, as these items might overheat and catch fire. Electric stoves and ovens should never be used as a heating source since they present a fire threat. Your power cost can increase significantly if you use electric stoves or ovens for heating. Additional standard safety advice for heating

If you plan to use a portable (gas or electric) space heater, be sure to switch it off whenever you leave the room or go to sleep and never leave it unattended. Always encourage family members to unplug electronics as soon as the power is cut off. Place the space heater away from active areas of your home, such as doors, and at least one metre from anything that can catch fire, such as curtains, paper, blankets, or furniture.

Before utilising an open flame space heater, check to see that it is free of any dust or debris. Inform children about the security of gas or electric heaters and instruct them not to use any on their own. Watch out for your little ones and your furry friends around any heat sources. At least once a year, have a professional inspect your gas heater. Leaks or cracks in a gas heater or furnace could let carbon monoxide into your home or start a fire. Never heat a room with a gas stove or oven.