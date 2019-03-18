View this post on Instagram
Floating shelves are life! These made such a difference in our small bathroom. Have you done any DIY shelves in your home?
Do you ever wonder what the heck to stick on bathroom shelves to make them look good?! Because toilet paper isn't cute y'all 😂. Thank goodness for @target and @joannagaines releasing new bathroom goodies to save me!! The amber jars, black tray, and basket are all from the Hearth and Hand new bathroom line. Throw up a cheap $5 clock from @walmart and Ta Da 💫!! Styled shelves that are super functional for this tiny bathroom. . These iron brackets are from @cascadeironco and are the 5.5" bracket. We made the shelves by using a 2'X6" from @homedepot, cut down to 20" in length and stained them with @varathane Special Walnut (my favorite stain)! The brackets come in other finishes, so be sure to go and see all the different types of brackets that Allisa carries. I saw that she is now carrying iron legs to make benches with 😱. Can you imagine the modern farmhouse bench that you can make?!
Y'all have my half bath a little refresh. Added a few more vintage goodies and shopped my house and swapped out a few things. Who else loves doing that. I actually find things that I forgot I ever had which is always fun.
Leter du etter den perfekte baderomshyllen? Her er den ✨Minimalistisk og så fin! Her kan du sette dine skjønnhetsprodukter/parfymer eller litt pynt ✨
