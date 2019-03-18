Picture: Instagram



The bathroom once used to be the step sister of interior decor. Always hidden behind a door, it wasn't exactly a room your host would invite you into when showing you around their impeccable home.

My, how things have changed. Now finding its way out of the cold, the bathroom is the one room in the home that homeowners are taking pride in by updating with top of the range fixtures and glam sanitary ware.





Just like the shelfie phenomenon that's taken over Instagram, bathroom shelves are now a thing to behold. You'll find tons of Instagram posts dedicated to the humble bathroom shelf - expertly curated to resemble something out of a decor magazine.





Take a look at some of the below images to inspire you take your bathroom shelf from drab to fab.





Floating shelves are giving us life!









Rustic re-imagined









Farmhouse chic









Understated minimalism























