The bathroom once used to be the step sister of interior decor. Always hidden behind a door, it wasn't exactly a room your host would invite you into when showing you around their impeccable home.

My, how things have changed. Now finding its way out of the cold, the bathroom is the one room in the home that homeowners are taking pride in by updating with top of the range fixtures and glam sanitary ware.

Just like the shelfie phenomenon that's taken over Instagram, bathroom shelves are now a thing to behold. You'll find tons of Instagram posts dedicated to the humble bathroom shelf - expertly curated to resemble something out of a decor magazine. 

Take a look at some of the below images to inspire you take your bathroom shelf from drab to fab.

Floating shelves are giving us life!


Rustic re-imagined

Do you ever wonder what the heck to stick on bathroom shelves to make them look good?! Because toilet paper isn’t cute y’all 😂. Thank goodness for @target and @joannagaines releasing new bathroom goodies to save me!! The amber jars, black tray, and basket are all from the Hearth and Hand new bathroom line. Throw up a cheap $5 clock from @walmart and Ta Da 💫!! Styled shelves that are super functional for this tiny bathroom. . These iron brackets are from @cascadeironco and are the 5.5” bracket. We made the shelves by using a 2’X6” from @homedepot, cut down to 20” in length and stained them with @varathane Special Walnut (my favorite stain)! The brackets come in other finishes, so be sure to go and see all the different types of brackets that Allisa carries. I saw that she is now carrying iron legs to make benches with 😱. Can you imagine the modern farmhouse bench that you can make?! . Shower curtain and clock: @walmart Amber jars, basket, and tray: @target Shelf brackets: @cascadeironco • #bohobathroom #bhgstylemaker #walmartfinds #targetstyle #smallbathroom #modernfarmhouse #farmhousebathroom #diyshelves #styledshelves #shelfie #bathroomshelf #shelfstyling #homedecor #bhghome #mybhg

Farmhouse chic


Understated minimalism