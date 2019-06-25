The newlyweds moved out of Kensington Palace this spring amid reports of a rift with his brother William and sister-in-law Kate. Picture: Reuters

London - Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have spent £2.4-million (about R44-million) of public money doing up their Windsor home. The newlyweds moved out of Kensington Palace this spring amid reports of a rift with his brother William and sister-in-law Kate.

The overhaul of Frogmore Cottage was approved by the Queen, according to accounts released on Monday.

The 19th-century property had been converted into five smaller staff houses and needed to be turned back into a single home. Ceilings and floors were replaced along with the addition of new bathrooms, bedrooms and a kitchen.

Aides say any costs above the agreed budget were met privately by the couple.

Sir Michael Stevens, Keeper of the Privy Purse, who is responsible for royal accounts, said "The property had not been the subject of work for some years and had already been earmarked for renovation in line with our responsibility to maintain the condition of the occupied royal palaces estate.

"The Sovereign Grant covered the work undertaken to turn the building into the official residence and home of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex and their new family."

Daily Mail