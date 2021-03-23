Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner team up to unveil new cleaning and self-care line Safely

Chrissy Teigen and Kris Jenner have teamed up on a cleaning and self-care line called Safely. The 35-year-old TV star and the 65-year-old momager have unveiled their new venture which they have partnered with Good American CEO and co-founder Emma Grede on. The collection, which includes plant-based cleaning products such as hand cream, soap, hand sanitiser, and glass cleaner, launches via the GetSafely.com website on March 25. According to a press release, the line is “dedicated to clean cleaning with natural aromatherapy scents.” The close pals announced their new business in a hilarious ad on Instagram, in which they came up with a number of bad ideas to start a venture together before the 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star suggested Safely.

Chrissy - who is married to singer John Legend - had put forward “pre-chewed spaghetti” and a “dog jet pack.”

However, she told Kris: “I want my own product line because, honestly, everyone has one already — I even have one."

Kris added in a post on Instagram: "SAFELY is here! I am so excited that @ChrissyTeigen asked me to join her on this new venture just in time for spring. You’re going to love our @getsafely cleaning products!! Everything is plant-powered, scented with aromatherapy oils, and safe to use every day around your family. Safely launches this Thursday on GetSafely.com!! (sic)"

Keeping it in the family, Good American was co-founded by the Kardashian/Jenner matriarch's 36-year-old daughter Khloe Kardashian.