Christmas table setting trends for 2020

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

From forest green foliage strewn across crisp white tablecloths laden with brass cutlery to the cosiness of tea candles against the warmth of exposed wood, here’s what’s trending in the realm of Christmas table decor for 2020. Raw wood and rustic View this post on Instagram A post shared by Домашний декор🏠Сервировки🍽Сад🌿 (@an.brys) Bring the essence of summer to your dinner table with a clean aesthetic that calls to the great outdoors. Offering your luncheon or dinner a cosy and warm feel, exposed raw wood along with the natural elements of glowing candles and green foliage can set the scene for your party. Maximalist View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cynthia Michaud (@billiejamesdesign) An mish-mash of decor, a maximalist tablescape combines miscellaneous elements together to bring a mixture of textures, time periods, styles, trends, and colours into one environment. A wonderful way to achieve this look is by layering. Start with a tablecloth of choice, a runner that complements it, place mats of a contrasting texture, bold cutlery (mismatched will do for a quirky effect) and patterned napkins to combine for a stunningly vibrant setting. Tie it all together with a floral garland placed lengthways across the table with flowers that match your colour palette.

Autumn hues

Although South Africans celebrate Christmas in the summer, autumn hues are synonymous with the holiday season due to the influence of the northern hemisphere. Gold and brown work beautifully together and make for the perfect colour scheme. Start off with a white table cloth for the base and layer your table with these autumn colours to make them pop.

Pink

Millennial pink is here to stay. The soft, warm hue, described as “just pink enough” is still trending this season, with the blush tone being a firm favourite in the realm of interior decor. Since red as a dominant colour on the dinner table is a tad harsh for the summer, this blushy hue is the perfect alternative. For your dinner table, go for a mix of gold and copper to complement the use of assorted pink tones, as well as the whites mixed with creams. The key is to stay on the warm side of the colour wheel and keep everything soft and subtle.

Earthiness

Using a structured planter as a centrepiece, place a variety of potted shrubs inside and use foliage to fill any open spaces to give it a fuller, more overgrown, appearance. Green pairs beautifully with white tablecloths, bringing out the rich colours of the various plants used. To add a festive feel, use brassy cutlery to offset the green and white combo that completes the look.

Hanging bough

These days table decor is not limited to what is laid out in front of you, it extends to the ceiling area too. Instead of a glitzy chandelier, try the latest trend of having a floating branch secured above the table setting. The slender branch can be covered in lush greenery, baubles and even fairy lights to add a magical glow.