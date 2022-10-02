By N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe Part of the joy of owning your own 'slice of heaven' is being able to infuse every nook and cranny with your own distinct personality.

Not merely just a roof over our head but an extension of our taste, style, and persona, our homes can give visitors an almost in-depth view of who we are as individuals or as a family. While an exciting adventure, this can be a relatively daunting task, especially when one of the best ways to display that personality is through art. “By its nature, art is a reflection of an individual's thoughts and state of mind. It's a visual representation of its creator's emotions, perspective, and feelings.

“This capability of converting these intangible elements into creations that can be touched, felt, and resonate with others is what makes art an incredible addition to any home. “The art in our homes serves the dual role of providing an aesthetic appeal while also serving as a creative representation of the character of the people who live in it. “However, with the plethora of options available today, it can be quite an overwhelming excursion, one which can be made a little bit easier with a 'trained eye' on your side," says Dr Gunjan Shrivastava, a Professional Artist, Educator, Art Critic and Co-founder of You Lead India Foundation.

While picking the pieces that you choose to place in your home can be an invaluable step in creating a space that's truly representative of who you are, and here are a few reasons why Dr Gunjan thinks you should consult an artist before picking up artworks for your home: Matching the art to the room Consult an artist while choosing artworks for your home. Picture: Pexels/ Vescislavas Popa We all have the tendency of picking and cramming a space with any and every piece of art we fall in love with.

To avoid such a seemingly harmless habit, consulting an artist who can match styles and forms to different rooms and colour schemes can be a great way to add a touch of character without overwhelming a space. Knowing how to make a 'statement' work Statement pieces are a great way to highlight the more eccentric or wilder sides of your personality, turning them into the focal point of any room.

Unlike the smaller pieces that you would play with in others parts of the home, with a statement piece, the room you place it in has to be styled around this piece itself, ensuring that it's allowed to command the presence it deserves. Commissioning a piece Lending itself perfectly to the previous point, commissioning a piece is a great way to add flair.

In fact, with an artist on your side, you can get just the right size or form that fits perfectly within the space you've identified to make a statement. And when choosing an artist, it's always best to pick someone who has had prior experience with commissioned work and whose work you absolutely love and understand. This can be a great way to set up a beautiful piece of work in your home that speaks to your artistic sensibilities and translates your personality into a treat for the eyes.

Lighting and display The primary light source, whether natural or artificial, is a crucial consideration point when selecting art to style your home. Consult an artist while choosing artworks for your home. Picture: Pexels/ Atbo In fact, even the framing and display material you use can determine the longevity of artwork in your home.

To an untrained eye, critical factors like these can be easily overlooked, but with an artist on your side, you can learn how to lean into the natural elements that come with your home and create spaces for art that can last you a lifetime. Getting the inside scoop before purchasing Finally, and by far one of the most valuable factors that come with having an artist help you pick out your art is having an insider on the scene, who understands your taste and preference, gives you the 'in' on good deals as well as up and coming artists whose work fits your style.