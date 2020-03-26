Cool hacks for cleaning your kitchen's trickiest appliances

Kitchen appliances are among the most commonly used products in your house. And when it comes to the daily schedule, they are bound to get forgotten.

Often kitchen appliances are expensive to repair or remove, but daily maintenance will keep them running for longer, saving you money in the long run. The challenge for all of us is finding the time to properly clean each kitchen appliance, so we have come up with this easy-to-follow guide to help you.

The fridge





You should pull out the fridge shelves and drawers and scrub them off with a sponge covered in baking soda and water to rinse them up. If your freezer is fitted with an ice maker, be sure to clean it at least once a month to avoid ice cubes scented with perfume in the fridge.

The dishwasher





Does this one not wash itself up? Not even so. Left unattended for a while, dishwasher may start to get clogged with grease, soap scum and leftovers that are not appetizing.

This can be solved in a few basic moves. Remove the plug from the dishwasher, then rinse with soapy water. To ensure it's safe, soak it for 10 minutes. Take a cup of white vinegar and drain it onto the dishwasher's bottom when it is empty.

The microwave









Go in with a cloth and wipe it clean with soap and hot water. Add lemon to the water for an additional blast of freshness. Your combination of water and baking soda will absorb sticky stains. Draw some onto a towel, clean and watch the stain vanish.



Toaster: Target the crumb tray





Just don't miss the crumb bowl. Slide it out and shake off the crumbs, or turn the whole unit upside down and shake gently if there is no removable tray in it. To get rid of any caked-on stuff, wash and dry the tray before placing it together. Reach in with a pastry or basting brush to wipe out the inner corners of your toaster. End by wiping with a wet cloth and mild detergent on the outside.

Stove burners: Try different methods for gas vs. electric





Unlock the port with a screw, or unfolded paper clip, for a gas burner. Then take the removable cooktop parts off and soak them in soft, soapy water. Scrub them clean, then rinse thoroughly.

To keep water from pouring into the burner, clean the cooktop with an unwet, cloth. Electrical burners can never be immersed in water because it can be difficult to break down burnt spills, particularly if the soap is not good enough for the dish. Mix baking soda and water until a paste consistency is obtained, then use the mixture to clean the mess.