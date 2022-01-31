Curate your creative hub with the work from home edit

Home is where the heart is, but for many of us, it is also where we work these days. Working from home is an art form that requires focus and a lack of distractions. Add flair to your work vistas with handcrafted decor elements, whether you're working 9 to 5 or on a creative project. Take a look at our WFH edit, which includes items that aren't only for the office.

Is a regular study table too formulaic for you? Pick a console, it accentuates the hallways, adds a style element to bedrooms, and is a good landing spot for your laptop and coffee. A Lapdesk is key when you want to keep your laptop from overheating on you, and your back scrunching in uncomfortable positions. It can also double as breakfast in bed trays for the weekend!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Angie Holden 💕 Cricut & Crafts (@countrychiccottage) If you haven't yet experimented with indoor plants, your home office is the place to start. So pick yourself up a fiddle-leaf fig, a maidenhair fern, or a hoya, plant it in our striking planters and breathe easier. A comfortable chair beside a balcony can also be a productivity hub. A good chair is comfortable, adjustable, and easy to manoeuvre.