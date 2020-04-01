David Beckham is literally moving up as he splashes out on luxury penthouse in Miami skyscraper

London - David Beckham has taken out a £10-million mortgage to buy a penthouse in Miami and now has a property portfolio worth at least £56-million. Beckham, 44, has borrowed the money through one of his companies for the £20-million five-bedroom flat, which boasts astonishing views of Miami beach and the Atlantic. The apartment is in the One Thousand Museum skyscraper, designed by acclaimed British architect Zaha Hadid. Tkyscraper has an impressive glass fibre reinforced concrete (GFRC) exoskeleton. The luxury flat is a long way from Leytonstone, east London, where Beckham spent his early years in a humble three-bed terraced house.

The purchase comes on top of the £30-million London townhouse and £6-million Cotswold mansion he and fashion designer wife Victoria, 45, share with their three sons and daughter.

The Beckhams were seen flat-hunting in Miami last June, just as the skyscraper was being completed. They needed a base in Florida because Beckham’s football club, Inter Miami, joined the Major League Soccer competition this season.

Documents seen by the Mail show that the family took out a £10-million loan to buy their latest home. Papers lodged with Companies House in the UK reveal the 30-year mortgage was taken out by David’s company Beckham Brand Ltd.

Inside the Beckhams’ flat there are seven toilets and a huge open-plan kitchen-dining-living room space with views over the city and sea. Beckham bought his first house in 1996 for £150 000, close to Old Trafford and the training grounds of Manchester United, where he made his name.

Daily Mail