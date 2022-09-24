Decor tips on how to incorporate the 2023 colour palette of the year into your home

They say a change is as good as a holiday, but going off on a holiday every time you feel like a change isn’t always possible. My mother’s top home decor advice is, “Turn your home into a place you’d want to escape to for a holiday”, and when I visit our family home, it truly does feel like a mini getaway.

If you’re looking to give your home a facelift or to create a feeling of “escape”, the 2023 four Dulux ColourFutures™ decorative paint colour palette, “Wild Wonder”, will bring a feeling of fluidity and equilibrium to your home. Inspired by the regular rhythms of nature and the cyclical tides of life, the colour palette includes forest hues, meadow brights, harvest shades and seashore tones. “This year, we’ve put the wonder of nature at the heart of our colour story and what a great way to celebrate Dulux’s Colour of the Year 20th anniversary. We invite you to explore the versatility of this year’s colours and hope they inspire you to achieve a beautiful on-trend home”, says Nathalie Sweeney, Marketing Director for Dulux paints, Sub Sahara Africa.

Dulux Colour Expert Palesa Ramaisa shares tips on how to use these trending tones to help you create a calm, inviting space for you to “escape” in. Bring in the colours of the great outdoors To help keep the décor space clean and clutter-free, you might like to make distinct zones for different tasks, such as an area for creative, hands-on activities, a comfortable chair to relax in with a good book and a space for your desk and computer.

To continue the natural colour theme, you might like to add wooden furniture and accessories in natural materials, such as tweed, wool and leather. De-clutter your desk but surround it with inspiring pictures and useful stationery stored in elegant pots. Bring in the colours of the great outdoors. Picture: Supplied Embracing nature to balance your kitchen

Warm, natural neutral colours are a trend that is here to stay, bringing about a nurturing, balancing and calming feel. Neutral shades are timeless - specifically in a dominant space in the home, like a kitchen. If you are looking at refreshing your space on a budget, a coat of Dulux paint will instantly revive old kitchen cabinets. Embracing nature to balance your kitchen. Picture: Supplied Warm neutrals are a calming, versatile choice, while silvery greys will add a contemporary feel to your decor.

If you are after colour, one way to introduce accent colours without being tied down to a trend that may date your home is through accessories, while displaying colourful crockery will add interest and depth to your home décor. Creating a serene bedroom Bedroom decor ideas should focus on creating warm, comfortable and cosy spaces, a haven that encourages you to relax in the evening and feel invigorated in the morning.

The key to achieving this perfect interior design balance is simplicity, especially when it comes to choosing your colours. For the wall decor, look for a shade that makes you feel calm and centred. Soft, delicate colours are always a good choice: think dreamy lilac, duck egg blue and dove grey. Paint your trim and woodwork in crisp white to anchor the bedroom decor look. Creating a serene bedroom. Picture: Supplied Palesa recommends decorating bedrooms with textured, soft furnishings and nature-inspired accessories that will help add warmth and personality to your neutral colour scheme. You could even turn a piece of furniture, like the bed or sofa, into a striking focal point by highlighting the area with a collection of mirrors or artwork.