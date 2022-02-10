Decorex Africa finds a new home in the Sandton Convention Centre

Decorex Africa, a design authority for the décor, interior design, and lifestyle industries, has announced its new format for 2022 shows. For the first time, Decorex Joburg and 100% Design South Africa will take place at the Sandton Convention Centre as the brand is moving into a more technologically advanced initiative to ensure easy accessibility to design lovers.

"It is with great excitement that we announce the relaunch of a dynamically reimagined Decorex Africa. On the forefront of décor, design and lifestyle trends for almost three decades, Decorex Africa is poised to ignite the country's two top-performing cities with fresh vision and purpose this year," says Carol Weaving, RX Africa's managing director.

Decorex will also be introducing new developments in its virtual spaces. “The business will invest significantly in its virtual infrastructure, evolving into a truly hybrid offering encompassing world-class online marketplace. Editorial platforms and media services that serve the growth of the African design and decor industry and drive client growth 365 days a year,” says Weaving.

Both shows in Cape Town and Johannesburg will feature innovations in homeware, architecture and lifestyle products for the residential, commercial, hospitality and office sector. Visitors can expect furniture and product design, art, literature and craftS made in South Africa and Africa.