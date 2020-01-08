The common denominator among its myriad speakers and indeed the driving force of Design Indaba’s ethos itself, is the desire to demonstrate that ideas are universal and that the key to innovation is in the sharing of them across disciplines. Picture: Supplied

Design Indaba’s yearly lineup is a highly anticipated event on the creative calendar. Having established itself internationally as one of the premier multidisciplinary programmes in the world, it consistently draws the globe’s luminaries to its stage. But it’s not just inspiration for inspiration’s sake that the conference advocates. With "a better world through creativity" as their guiding principle, founder Ravi Naidoo and his team have continually shown their commitment to positive change through design-led thinking.

Anyone from Thomas Heatherwick to Patricia Urquiola, Tom Dixon, Brian Eno, Yves Behar, Jaime Hayon, and scores of other global luminaries have graced Design Indaba’s stage to share their progressive work in genres as diverse as business innovation, product design, costume design, performance art, architecture, food design – and many more.



Celebrating a quarter century in 2020, Design Indaba is more committed than ever to offering a world-class event that not only equals its past stature, but also builds upon it. But this impressive 25-year milestone offers an opportunity too, to look forward, as well as back. And while its founders reflect on this landmark with immense pride, they also consider where to next.



The conference will once again take place early in the calendar – kicking off the year with a high-octane programme of dynamic talks, exciting exhibitions and engaging workshops.