Dinner for two: How to create an intimate setting in your home









“The clever use of furnishings and decor will empower you to create romantic moments for you and your loved one throughout the year,” says Sachs, Few things compare to a romantic candle-lit dinner with your partner. But instead of opting for a crowded restaurant, why not turn your home into a romantic rendezvous for two? With clever use of your furnishings and decor, you can melt your loved one’s heart with an intimate and cosy dining experience, in the comfort of your home, explains Alon Sachs co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living. “The clever use of furnishings and decor will empower you to create romantic moments for you and your loved one throughout the year,” he says. Set the mood Before you start, think of the overall atmosphere you want to create. This could range from feminine to rustic, classic to contemporary. Select only decor items that bring this theme to life, suggests Sachs.

Metallics are great choice to create a romantic setting, as they reflect light, and this enhances the feel of the space. Alternatively, bring nature indoors through oversized plants and greenery.

“Vases filled with flowers are an obvious choice, but don’t feel limited to this. Cluster decorative vases in soft hues to create a focal point on your table, or embrace a larger architectural decor piece,” he says.

A table for two

Comfort should be your top consideration – you’ll want to linger over your meal, enjoying the setting and company. Ensure your dining chairs speak to this, and opt for soft, textured fabrics like velvet to help you create a sensory experience, or dining tables topped with dramatic finishes such as marble.

Your table layout is as important as your furnishings: Be selective in your use of tableware and glassware and use them to accentuate the atmosphere you are trying to create.

“If you have a large dining table, make use of one corner and set places next to each other – this will help to create a cosy, intimate setting,” adds Sachs.

Perfecting the picnic

If you love a more informal affair, create a romantic picnic spot. Either make use of a contemporary picnic table or take inspiration from an Arabic Majlis to create a cushioned seating area. Textured throws, soft rugs and cushions in romantic fabrics, layered over each other, will create a warm space and add an element of fineness to your dinner.

“Without the structure of a dining table, people tend to lean in for conversations. Add in soft throws and blankets and you’ll be cosying up to your loved one throughout your meal,” Sachs says.

Lighting

Lighting defines the atmosphere of a space and is your top tool in creating the right mood. Assess your room light and supplement it, or replace it, with feature lighting such as lamps – either freestanding or table lamps.

Candles are a must for a romantic setting and can be used to create a feature on your dining table. Make use of a section of votives for creative feature. If you’ve created a dining experience outdoors, don’t just rely on moonlight – create a walkway of votives leading to your dining area, or use LED orb balls to create pockets of soft lighting.

“Your loved one will love spending quality time in a carefully thought out and artfully created space, that will not only reignite your romance but will also allow you to take time out of your busy schedules to reconnect,” concludes Sachs.