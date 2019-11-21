The countdown to Christmas is on, but did you know it can have a huge impact on the planet? From plastic decorations to greeting cards, Christmas can sometimes generate a huge amount of landfill waste.

Below is how students at Stellenbosch's Private Hotel School suggest you set your table to be environmentally friendly.

Christmas can sometimes generate a huge amount of landfill waste, here’s how you can decorate your table in an eco-friendly way. Picture: AJ LA Grange

What you will need:

A roll of brown gift-wrapping paper that you will use as your runner

Wooden cutlery

Colourful twine or any rope or ribbon you have in your house

Disposable and biodegradable napkins

Greenery from your garden or nursery

Fruit that you will be serving your menu (especially if you are having a cheese and charcuterie platter)

A permanent marker

Recycled glassware or disposable cups

Method

Start off by placing the brown gift-wrapping paper on the table as a runner. Then place the leaves on the table and thereafter spread the fruit around and in between the leaves – keeping in mind that you want a variety of fruit to be distributed over the whole table.

Add preserves, cheese, and charcuterie. For cutlery, take the twine and tie them together with a piece of rosemary, which besides looking good also helps to keep away any bugs.

Finally, to add a personal touch to your table - and instead of making name cards - take a permanent marker and write the names of your guests on the brown gift-wrapping paper.

To make the table even more playful you can write the names of the items to eat on the paper to indicate what each item is.

And there you go, a beautiful and fun festive table that won’t take a lot of your time or money.