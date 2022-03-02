DIY your way to a walk-in closet - here’s how

Some people are all about that life. You know, the soft one. For those who cannot really afford that lifestyle, faking it seems to be the route to go. This no longer needs to be the case when glamming up your wardrobe space is budget-friendly.

Room dividers First things first… Purchase, or make, a room divider! This is an essential component of DIYing your way towards a self-made walk-in closet. Purchase a divider in any material of your choice. Brick, wood, and glass are good options in this case. Brick gives it a more permanent feeling and also could fit in perfectly with your brick walls. A bonus is that it isn’t easily movable.

Although wood has a temporary vibe but could give the space a lighter feeling. Glass is a great selection if you wish to add space to a tiny area. It creates openness. Alternatively, make use of a curtain if you are tight on finances! These can be changed frequently, being an accessory to fit the current theme of your bedroom by abiding by the colour scheme. This creates an airy vibe.

Your closet could blend in with the theme of your bedroom, or you can establish an aesthetic that is exclusive to this particular area, adding to the illusion of complete separation. Accessorise with these items below: Rugs

You can never go wrong with these since they come in a various material and a variety of shapes and textures. Rugs are perfect for flooring. It adds warmth to the atmosphere. Mirror Including a mirror goes without saying, but including a large one should be the selection! Not only would it be perfect to see entire outfits, but it also generates openness, thereby adding space.

Lights Since this area exists as a separate space, it requires exclusive lighting. To add to the aesthetic, purchase a lamp or small bulbs- in additional to the primary one- in colours that fit into the theme. Fairy lights are an option to consider as well.

