Duchess Meghan gives The Cut a tour of her R245m California mansion

The Duchess of Sussex loves her $14.65 million (about R245m) California mansion as it feels like joy, calm, breathing and healing. She gave magazine The Cut a tour of the Montecito property during her sit-down with journalist Allison P Davis – who noted it features palm trees in the garden, a shared office for the Duchess and her husband and a grand piano in the sitting room from actor director Tyler Perry, with whom the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed when they first moved to America.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Duchess, 41, who shares son Archie, three, and daughter Lilibet, one, with her husband, the Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry, 37, said: “We did everything we could to get this house,' said Meghan. 'Because you walk in and go… joy. And exhale. And calm. It’s healing. You feel free.” She said she and Prince Harry initially avoided visiting their home as affording it wasn’t possible since they didn’t have work.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Cut (@thecut) The Duchess, known as Meghan Markle before she married Prince Harry, added that they resisted going on a “window shop” of property, but when they visited, fell in love with its grounds. The Cut said they had toured only the outside – which includes a chicken coop, pool and pool house – when they told the estate agent that they wanted to buy the home.

Story continues below Advertisement

It was also noted the house features scented candles from one of the Duchess’s favourite members’ clubs, Soho House, where the Duke and Duchess had their first date in London.

Story continues below Advertisement

Interviewer Davis compared it to a classic Tuscan villa, a Napa vineyard and a Beverly Hills country club.

Story continues below Advertisement