Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly planning move after security scares

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are reportedly looking for a new home. Prince Harry and his wife Meghan live in a $14million (about R250m) property in Montecito, California with their children, Archie, three, and Lili, 16-month, but are said to be looking for a house in the exclusive Hope Ranch estate around 15km away because their home "doesn't properly accommodate them".

According to the Santa Barbara News Press, the couple might have bought a house in the "very private" estate. Hope Ranch, which has a population of around 2 200, boasts amenities including a country club, golf club, tennis court, equestrian trails and a private beach. News of the couple's apparent desire to move comes amid rising crime in their neighbourhood.

The Montecito Association recently emailed residents, including Harry and Meghan, to warn that police had installed licence plate-scanning cameras "in response to the high-value property crime we've experienced recently".

According to “The Sun” newspaper, the email continued: "The crimes are being committed by sophisticated out-of-the-area theft gangs." And Craig Bonner, the undersheriff for Santa Barbara County, addressed locals in an online meeting and warned that authorities had been having "some problems with professional burglars". He added: "We want these cameras up and running as quickly as possible to capture these folks as they come and go from the area."

