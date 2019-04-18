What is quality time with your family, without a meal? Pictures: Supplied

Easter weekend presents the perfect opportunity for entertaining friends and family. Here are a few tips on how to survive the long weekend unscathed. Make a meal of it

What is quality time with your family, without a meal? Make sure there's place for everyone with an extendable table. “This is the ideal solution for entertaining: Leave it closed when it is only a small family dinner and fully extend it when you are expecting plenty of guests,” said Mobelli Furniture + Living's Alon Sach.

Comfortable dining chairs are a must – you'll want to linger over your meal. For impromptu guests, consider extra seating options such as stackable chairs or a bench.

Stick to a theme

Pastel decor colours are well suited for Easter decorations and are an easy way to update your home ahead of the holidays. Scatter cushions in light shades of blue, pink, green, yellow and purple will give your indoor space a fresh new look.

Give your Easter table a quick update with the latest in decor - colourful vases; trays, which always come in handy when entertaining; or bowls with unique and colourful designs.

Don't forget the kids

Keep the little ones entertained with a range of fun activities, such as painting eggs, in their own special space.

Use sectional seating options to transform your living room or outdoor areas, by moving the pieces to make a corner for the children's arts and crafts, or indoor games. When they're done playing, the seating can easily be rearranged for afternoon cocktails or after-dinner drinks.

Drinks are served

A drinks trolley will become your favourite entertaining tool over the long weekend. Easy to move around and great for small spaces, it can be used both indoors and outdoors.

Sleep easy

Having enough room when guests come to stay can prove challenging, but suggests investing in a sleeper couch to increase your bed space. Today’s sleeper couches come in a range of shapes and sizes, perfect for any and every home.

“Consider how the couch will fit into your space. For smaller spaces, a loveseat pushed up against the wall may be all you need. Style it with a thick and textured throw blanket in complementary colours over the back of the couch - it can double as extra warmth for sleepover guests,” Sachs suggested.