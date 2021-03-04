Easy ways to decorate your home with the 2021 Pantone colours of the year

In 2019 we had “living coral” followed by “classic blue” in 2020. After the year we had, one was almost expecting this year’s Pantone colour of the year to be black! With all the uncertainty in the world right now, it’s no surprise that this year the famous Pantone Colour Institute has released not one but two colours for the year 2021. The shade heroes include PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey, a basic grey paired with PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating, a bright yellow!

Leatrice Eiseman, executive director of the Pantone Colour Institute brilliantly summed up the choice of these colours: “The union of the eternal Ultimate Grey with the bright Illuminating yellow conveys a positive and fearless message.

“Practical and unwavering, but at the same time warm and optimistic, this combination of colours brings us resilience and hope.

“We need to feel encouraged and inspired; this is essential to the human mind.”

PANTONE 17-5104 Ultimate Grey and PANTONE 13-0647 Illuminating. Picture: Pantone

As we all know grey has always been a neutral colour to build on.

Perhaps not the cheeriest colour but certainly a safe bet.

We need a bit of hope and sunshine in our lives right now, so the adding splashes of Illuminating yellow will be a welcome touch to any home.

Here are a few simple ways to bring in this year’s Pantone colours into your home.

A scatter cushion, rug or a throw is an simple and inexpensive way to add a pop of colour.

Create a feature wall by painting one wall in a room in a selected colour.

This works really well in a small space like a bathroom where you won’t have to spend too much on new paint.

Why not welcome your guests into your home through a brand new door by simple giving your front door a fresh coat of paint.

The Illuminating yellow is sure to brighten up anyone’s day.

Give an old piece of furniture a makeover by changing the upholstery or painting it yellow or grey.

Little stools or pot plant holder are easy weekend projects to tackle.