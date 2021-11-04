Fans gush over Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's stunning home

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz took to social media on Wednesday to announce that they’d been featured on Architectural Digest. “There’s been so many times when people have doubted me but True wealth is believing in yourself,” said Keys.

“It’s so beautiful to open the doors of our home to @ArchDigest and share a place so special to us.” There’s been so many times when people have doubted me but

True wealth is believing in yourself



It’s so beautiful to open the doors of our home to @ArchDigest and share a place so special to us… pic.twitter.com/zglmA1jQdy — Alicia Keys (@aliciakeys) November 2, 2021 She went on to add: “@THEREALSWIZZZ and I always say one of our favourite things about our home is the architecture!! “It’s so unique and it gives all of us, especially as black creators and visionaries, permission to dream and to know there is no limit to what we can create and where we can go!”

Originally titled Razor House, the mansion was designed by architectural designer Wallace E Cunningham. Keys says the family now refers to the home as Dreamland because it's “a place to create dreams and to be bold enough to dream your wildest dream — for us to even be here is a wildest dream”.

Filled with stunning art pieces, the couple worked with AD100 designer Kelly Behun to bring the home to life. Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the modernist La Jolla, California home is said to have been the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor pad.