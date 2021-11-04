LifestyleHome GardenHome
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. Picture: Twitter
Swizz Beatz and Alicia Keys. Picture: Twitter

Fans gush over Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz's stunning home

By Shingai Darangwa Time of article published 1h ago

Alicia Keys and Swizz Beatz took to social media on Wednesday to announce that they’d been featured on Architectural Digest.

“There’s been so many times when people have doubted me but True wealth is believing in yourself,” said Keys.

“It’s so beautiful to open the doors of our home to @ArchDigest and share a place so special to us.”

She went on to add: “@THEREALSWIZZZ and I always say one of our favourite things about our home is the architecture!!

“It’s so unique and it gives all of us, especially as black creators and visionaries, permission to dream and to know there is no limit to what we can create and where we can go!”

Originally titled Razor House, the mansion was designed by architectural designer Wallace E Cunningham.

Keys says the family now refers to the home as Dreamland because it's “a place to create dreams and to be bold enough to dream your wildest dream — for us to even be here is a wildest dream”.

Filled with stunning art pieces, the couple worked with AD100 designer Kelly Behun to bring the home to life.

Overlooking the Pacific Ocean, the modernist La Jolla, California home is said to have been the inspiration behind Tony Stark’s bachelor pad.

The couple have enjoyed one of the more endearing relationships in the entertainment industry today.

Having known each other since they were teens, they are rumoured to have only begun dating in 2009 after Keys split from her partner Kerry Brothers Jr and Beatz separated from wife Mashonda Tifrere.

The couple then went on to surprise fans with the announcement that they were engaged and expecting their first child in 2010.

A few months later, during the 2010 Fifa World Cup right here in Mzansi, the couple had their unborn child (Egypt Daoud Dean) blessed in a Zulu ceremony in Illovo, Joburg.

Apart from Egypt, the couple also has a second son, 6-year-old Genesis Ali Dean.

