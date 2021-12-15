Feel bored with the vibe of your home? Check out these Airbnb decor trends inspired by TikTok

As this year comes to an end, Airbnb has partnered with TikTok to identify new design trends for 2022. So, if you are feeling a little bored with the vibe of your home, the video-sharing app is a good place to go for inspiration.

Major decor trends that are buzzwords on the app also happened to be popular listings on Airbnb as well. This goes to show that these trends are going to be everywhere in the next year. Here are TikTok and Airbnb’s design tips for 2022: Cottagecore

Topping the list is Cottagecore, which is an aesthetic that appears in the descriptions of over 110 000 listings on Airbnb. According to TikTok, the buzzword is quite new – appearing as a hashtag on their platform in recent years. Since then, TikTok has seen the hashtag take off, possibly due to the uplift in crafting since the start of the pandemic. The aesthetic embraces the idea of living a simple, rural lifestyle, utilising materials like patterned vintage wallpaper, floral upholstery, and wood. EARTHY colours and natural products create seasonal comfort. Seasonal decor

It wouldn’t be the holidays without seasonal decorations. According to TikTok, videos featuring tablescapes and quirky fall decor were their most popular posts around this Thanksgiving period. Earthy colours and natural products like dried fruits, canvas, cinnamon, and twine are used in table setting demos from many in the TikTok community. Dried fruit is also highlighted by TikTok creators as a way to celebrate the holidays more sustainably. On Airbnb, there are almost 90 000 listings that use seasonal descriptions like Thanksgiving, Christmas, and seasonal. ABUNDANCE of objects, bright colours stealing the show in interior design. Eclectic nostalgic

An abundance of objects, shapes and bright colours are key identifiers in eclectic interior design videos on TikTok which, according to the social media platform, have seen rising popularity in the latter half of this year. Some creators employ a nostalgic, the 1970s and 1980s disco vibe with their eclectic interiors to be more eye-catching. On Airbnb, listings featuring words like disco, eclectic, nostalgic, the 70s, and psychedelic appear in over 50 000 listings. Gothic Gothic embraces a whole sub-genre of styles including “goblincore” and folk, and, according to TikTok, it is becoming especially relevant within self-identified communities like #WitchTok. Sustainable.