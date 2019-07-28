To experience Cosm is to forget gravity. Picture: Supplied

Designed by Berlin-based Studio 7.5, Cosm is Herman Miller’s first task chair with an automatic tilt. It also has the industry’s first suspension armrest. Initially revealed in Milan during Salone Del Mobile 2018, the chair will be available for order worldwide later this summer.

To experience Cosm is to forget gravity. And now people can have that comfort and support no matter how many settings they sit in throughout the day.

As more organisations move toward shared workplaces and workpoints, and people enjoy the freedom to choose the setting based on the work they need to do, one thing hasn’t changed: the need for ergonomic support.

Cosm offers exactly this consistency, providing unparalleled comfort and performance, making it not only great for individuals, but also the ultimate shared chair.

It rapidly adjusts to whomever is sitting in it using its hidden “engine,” the Auto-Harmonic Tilt™ - a culmination of two decades of design research and engineering that further deepened Herman Miller’s understanding of how people sit and work.

The three colours, designed and curated by Laura Guido-Clark, Herman Miller’s Creative Director of Materials Innovation, are intended to “foster great connection, creativity, productivity and ultimately greater prosperity for all.”

For more information on Cosm and Studio 7.5, visit hermanmiller.com/cosm.