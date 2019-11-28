London - Houseplants are booming in popularity as health-conscious millennials buy them to lift their mood.
Sales of indoor foliage plants – popular in the 1970s when ferns and rubber plants were all the rage – have doubled while flowering houseplants are up 80 percent.
Some of the most fashionable retro species include cheese plants and dragon plants, while urban dwellers opt for peace lilies because they purify the air.
Among the top sellers are alocasia – varieties of which are commonly known as elephant ear – with sales up tenfold. Species include Alocasia zebrina, which has eye-catching yellow and black zebra markings on its stems.