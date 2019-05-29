Boutique homeware brand Love Milo has a selection of wallpaper inspired by the outdoors. Picture: Supplied

In every aspect of our lives, we’re returning to a slower pace and reconnecting with all things natural. It’s a wonder the nature trend still seems to be dominating the pages of glossy decor magazines, Instagram and Pinterest, as plant designs have gone on to inspire scatter cushion prints, rugs, duvet covers - and now wall art.

Incorporating the trend into your home can be as simple as hanging a simple black and white print over your bed or going all out with a feature wall. Here’s how to achieve it:

Handmade with love

“Nature lovers can find exquisite decorative objects that reflect their true country heritage,” said Patricia Davis Brown, decor blogger and writer for Dig This Design.

Hello Pretty’s Tree Bark art printable retails for R75. Visit: hellopretty.co.za

She says these wall carvings can be as large as a door or they can be smaller wood carvings of beautiful wildlife, forest scenes or a gorgeous river setting.

How to incorporate it: “Handmade art items look fantastic gracing a natural stone fireplace mantle,” suggested Davis Brown.

Bold and beautiful

“Large colour prints, florals, clouds, birds and decadent, abstract patterns have found their place as bold wallpapers adhere to interior decor trends,” explained Anita Bloom, creative director at Decorex SA. “Manufactured with innovative waterproof technology, we will even see wallpaper working into bathrooms and kitchens,” she added.

Plantify’s Macrame Triple Wall Hanging, R595. Visit: plantify.co.za

How to incorporate it: Make a statement above a fireplace or sideboard with natural wall art in your living or sleeping space, advised House Beautiful writer, Roshina Jowaheer.

Framed prints

“Framed prints, pressed flowers or postcards above your bed will allow you to wake up to nature,” added Jowaheer. Choose your favourite photograph with a nature element, have it printed and then framed.

How to incorporate it: Pictures come alive set against a white border and black frame. When hung on a white wall, it sets a lovely focal point.

Living walls

You’ve heard of vertical gardens taking over cityscapes, but now you can achieve this in your home.

Enhance rooms with natural elements, but don’t overdo it.

How to incorporate it: Bring your entrance way to life by nailing reclaimed wood to the wall and then adding shelves. Place small potted plants on the shelves, and then change them every few months.