Frans Alexander of Frans Alexander Interiors describes himself as a perfectionist: "I’m driven by the result and outcome of each project. Knowing that I have achieved the desired emotion is what pushes me to ensure every one of my clients’ experiences the sense of joy design can bring." The leading Durban interior designer founded Frans Alexander Interiors in 2002 and the company works across residential, hospitality and commercial projects. All projects tend to be led by a feeling, an ethos, rather than an aesthetic.

"I believe that the key to each successful interior lies in the details and it’s there where I like to invest a lot of effort in order to achieve a well-executed space. The small details are what elicit an emotional response from a space," he noted.

Over and above his own vision, the designer aims with each project to reflect the client’s own viewpoint. "The goal is to create a space which is unique and reflects the homeowner’s personality, but one that is also functional, timeless and comfortable," Alexander added.

Projects like the villa designed recently in Polokwane – which was featured on SABC’s 'Top Billing' – stand out. The client wanted a family home that combined luxury and comfort, but beyond that the designer was given great creative freedom and it shows in the end result. The best sense of achievement for him is when he sees the client’s gratitude for the end result.

Other recently completed projects include a number of residential projects, such as House Zondi, a family residence in Mount Edgecombe, as well as the waiting room for a medical facility and an aesthetic practice.

Frans Alexander Interiors will be one of the featured designers at Decorex Durban in March 2020. A longtime friend of Decorex, he has participated in the annual event for many years – from heading up the ECR Man Cave to being chosen as the Spotlight Designer in 2016.



This year’s Spotlight Designer agrees that it’s a crucial platform to allow designers to engage with the public and the industry. "I’ve always loved the show’s ability to introduce design to people. Decorex Durban has always been a showcase for the design community where they can weigh up what is relevant and upcoming," he said.