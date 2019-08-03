Picture: Pinterest

Macramé, an elaborate form of textile, became “Vogue” in America and Europe during the 1960s and 70s when the fashion magazine released a book about it, bringing it to the forefront of fashion.



The textile is produced through various intricate knotting techniques. By repeating knots in a certain sequence, patterns are formed.





Today the trend is once again infiltrating the decor and fashion, adding its bohemian-chic touch to everything from handbags to pot plant holders.





Whether the piece is hung from a wooden rod to compliment the earthy tones of the yarn used, or made into a captivating dream catcher, the designs created make stunning statement pieces that add unique textures to your space.





Here's how you can get the look at home and in your wardrobe:





If the bare walls in your bedroom or lounge are beginning to bug you, tapestries are a simple and effective way to liven things up. Whether hung above a bed in place of a headboard, or draped behind a couch, these artful pieces fill spaces with colour, texture, and pattern, serving as the perfect way to make a statement.





Utilise vertical spaces and add colour and greenery to dull areas by hanging flowers from macramé plant hangers. Ideal for areas with limited floor and shelf space, such as offices and kitchens, this trend works best with the likes of English Ivy, Spider Plant and sword fern.





Rugs are known for adding warmth, colour and texture to dull and cold spaces, like a white walled bedroom with tiled flooring, for instance. The right kind of rug can tie an entire room or theme together. Macramé rugs, with their elaborate patterns and designs, can either be chunky or delicate depending on the materials uses - both make a profound impact as far as decor goes.





Forget vintage cots and statement feeding chairs, macramé hanging cribs should be the focal feature for nurseries. Suspended from the ceiling, hanging cradles swing and bounce, mimicking the motions infants experienced in the womb.





Remember dream catchers, the ones hung over children's beds, decorated with plastic beads, leather rope and feathers? Today, they've been made-over with a modern twist using finer materials and trending designs and colours. Use them to fill blank spaces on walls to add creativity to dull areas.





