The South African homeware designer of natural and exotic hides, Cow Hide Co., has expanded its range to what the brand calls a “Bold” mix.





The new hair on hide range of rugs is customisable to suit a myriad of styles, patterns, and colours such as faded black, white and electric blues.













Like the brands other trendy hides, Cow Hide Co.’s latest collection is created either using an acid-wash and foil technique, stamp technique, print or dye which is directly printed onto the hide.





The designer rugs and runners require meticulous and careful planning; each block is hand-cut and carefully organised into patterns, and is then individually hand-sewn together in order to create the unique style.





The new designer rugs and runners are available between R12 000 – R25 000, which can be purchased at their boutique store in Cape Town or delivered nationally from their website.

Their designer, Jordyn Pollock, has created an exclusive range of designer hide rugs and runners, where traditional hide meets bodacious.