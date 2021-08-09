Here's how to create a space where you can cook al fresco while entertaining guests
Share this article:
* This article first appeared in our latest Home Improver digital magazine.
It may be winter but warm days in between the cold ones mean that an outdoor kitchen can be a year-round asset. Choosing the right location is important.
It should be wind-free and as close to the kitchen as possible, so going back and forth is not a chore, as often these kitchens do not have a second set of dishes, cookware or appliances.
Read the latest Home Improver's digital magazine below
Whether your space is a back garden in the suburbs, a roof deck in the city or a wide porch in the country, you’ll want to consider hard-wearing materials for built-in counters, seating benches and storage units that remain fresh-looking while surviving the onslaught of cooking activities, dirt, dust and rain.
You will need
* Cooking and grilling areas
* Countertops and prep stations
* Storage
* A dining area
* Accessories
How to get cooking
• If you already have a sizeable patio or deck area, incorporating an outdoor kitchen into that space is relatively simple.
• An existing deck can easily be turned into a basic outdoor food prep and dining area by adding a braai stand or grill, a countertop and a table with comfortable chairs.
• Remember to consider the lighting and power points for appliances. In the luxury market, we’re seeing full-on outdoor kitchens complete with bar areas, islands, ovens, stoves and extra storage space.
• These features allow the host to be present with their guests outside while they are preparing a meal.
• While custom kitchens give you more choices, a prefab outdoor kitchen will be more cost-effective