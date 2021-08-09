Here's how to create a space where you can cook al fresco while entertaining guests

* This article first appeared in our latest Home Improver digital magazine. It may be winter but warm days in between the cold ones mean that an outdoor kitchen can be a year-round asset. Choosing the right location is important.

It should be wind-free and as close to the kitchen as possible, so going back and forth is not a chore, as often these kitchens do not have a second set of dishes, cookware or appliances.

Whether your space is a back garden in the suburbs, a roof deck in the city or a wide porch in the country, you’ll want to consider hard-wearing materials for built-in counters, seating benches and storage units that remain fresh-looking while surviving the onslaught of cooking activities, dirt, dust and rain. You will need * Cooking and grilling areas

* Countertops and prep stations * Storage * A dining area

* Accessories Picture: Enric Cruz López/Pexels How to get cooking

• If you already have a sizeable patio or deck area, incorporating an outdoor kitchen into that space is relatively simple. • An existing deck can easily be turned into a basic outdoor food prep and dining area by adding a braai stand or grill, a countertop and a table with comfortable chairs. • Remember to consider the lighting and power points for appliances. In the luxury market, we’re seeing full-on outdoor kitchens complete with bar areas, islands, ovens, stoves and extra storage space.