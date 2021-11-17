Home decor shopping on a tight budget? TikTok bargain hunters are sharing their budget-friendly finds

Decorating your home can often turn out to be a costly affair. We scroll through Pinterest and Instagram for all their wonderful decor ideas but end up disappointed when we realise just how expensive some of those trendy pieces are.

Like fashion, we see definite trends come and go with home decor as well, which doesn’t always make real sense to spend a fortune on a piece of furniture or a simple accessory that will date within a year. While sticking to classic timeless pieces is always your safest bet, we all want to keep up with the trends. From the “it” colour to the must-have vase there are so many aspects to consider when updating your home.

One year it’s all about flamingoes and the next year it’s swans. Just when you’ve finally acquired every popular pin-legged coffee table, the abstract geometrics come in. Last year you stocked up on fluted champagne glasses and this year it’s all about the coupes. So it makes sense to shop around before you fork out your hard-earned cash on a fleeting trend.