Sometimes the thought of overwhelming responsibilities at work could rein havoc in your mind even long after leaving your workplace. But is there a way to alleviate stress at home?
The good news is that you can keep your stress levels at the minimum by painting your indoors with calming colors. You probably have never thought about this, but using the right paint colours in your home will give your body and mind positive vibrations and stimulate your happiness.
Here are seven colours to consider when painting rooms in your home:
Soft yellow
Many people associate the colour yellow with summer, the season when we let loose and enjoy life. In your darkest days, therefore, this color will bring back your lively and energetic self. It refreshes your mind and makes you happy.