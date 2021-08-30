How to clean your refrigerator and keep it that way

Becky Krystal The refrigerator is one of the most high-trafficked spots in the kitchen. We open and close it all day, putting food in and taking it out. Still, it can be easy to overlook when it comes to cleaning.

"A lot of people want their refrigerator to fade into the background," says Katie Sadler, kitchen brand manager at Whirlpool. Compared to your oven or cooktop, the refrigerator feels much more passive, almost like a piece of furniture. But it's still working just as hard. If you're anything like me, your refrigerator is stuffed to the gills, and the thought of emptying out every last jar and container is intimidating.

I can attest, though, to the satisfaction of actually committing to the chore - let's not beat around the bush, because it is. You'll enjoy looking at a clean fridge, but you'll also be secure in the knowledge that you've taken a big step toward ensuring food safety in your home. Here's how to tackle the job, divided by the different zones of your refrigerator.

The interior The biggest thing you can do to make cleaning your refrigerator easier is don't let it get out of hand. Store food in airtight, leakproof containers. Do a regular inventory, and remove spoiled food as soon as possible. Sadler says you can try to incorporate cleaning into your routine by wiping down shelves and bins before you put away each week's groceries. Upkeep is not just a matter of appearance. Spills and spoiled food can leave behind mold spores or encourage the growth of bacteria, making other food go bad as well. Sadler says that odours from the refrigerator compartment can also invade the freezer, as they often share airflow.

Sadler recommends a deep clean of the refrigerator every six months. Ideally, this involves emptying out the refrigerator and unplugging it or turning it off at the circuit breaker. Have a cooler ready to store perishable items, though your freezer should be OK for a while as long as you don't open it, similar to if you experience a power outage. Remove as many shelves and drawers as you can and let them come to room temperature, as washing cool materials with warm water can cause them to crack. Plus, turning off the fridge means you can have the door open as much as you want without the door ajar alarm going off. Wash the parts with a mild detergent and water, rinse thoroughly and wipe dry. Sadler says, cleaners solvent cleaning agents or abrasives can damage surfaces. She says even baking soda may prove too abrasive. In the event of a big mess, such as leaking meat juices, or a food recall, you may wish to sanitise with a diluted bleach solution after soap and water. After this treatment, leave the door open for 15 minutes to allow air circulation - another good reason to turn off the appliance.

The exterior As with the interior, simple soap and water is a fine solution for the outside of your refrigerator. If your refrigerator is stainless steel, you can use a product specially formulated for appliances. If you have the newer fingerprint-resistant stainless, Sadler says you should avoid using stainless appliance cleaner, as it can harm the coating. For this type of surface, she recommends sudsy water or even just a damp microfiber cloth. Forte says that non-stainless surfaces can be treated with sudsy water, too, or an all-purpose spray cleaner. Simply wipe the gaskets out to remove any debris, or use a vacuum attachment or hand vac, and then go for that trusty detergent and water. Soap and water solution is also good for touch screens, Sadler says, if you have a smart refrigerator. No Windex, please.

Underneath/behind The space under the fridge is a black hole for dried beans, grains of rice, dog food and anything small that can slide under, not to mention dust. Paying attention to these spots at least once a year will lead to better appliance efficiency, good for your electric bill and the environment. Sadler suggests dusting under there at least once a month, which is sufficient enough so that you don't have to worry about getting behind the fridge. (Sadler says Whirlpool does not recommend that consumers move the appliances to clean.) Use a vacuum hose with an attachment or a duster to get the job done.

Air (i.e. odours) The standard interior washing tips should go a long way toward addressing odours, but sometimes you need a little extra help. First, if you're not sure where the smell is coming from, check for spoiled food. If you find any, get rid of it. Wiping the interior with an equal mix of water and vinegar can destroy mildew. You can place some fresh coffee grounds or baking soda in a shallow container at the bottom of the refrigerator (and freezer, if desired).

Vanilla is another handy air freshener. Filters Don't forget about those not-so-obvious filters. Sadler says most refrigerators have at least a water filter, and some have separate filters for ice and water. Generally those need to be replaced every six months, she says, but consult your manual if you have it.