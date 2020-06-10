How to create a home office in a small space
Many people have been forced to, or given the choice to work from home, since the start of the lockdown. Even with the restrictions now being more relaxed, people continue to work from home.
A few months ago many of us wished we could work from home - how cool it would be to stay in your PJs, not having to stress about commuting to and from work or having to deal with office drama.
Not everyone is fortunate enough to have a proper office at home, so many have had to find creative ways to work.
Your kitchen and dining area is a public space so you’re most likely to be interrupted, often making it really difficult to focus and be productive.
If you work from your bed it means there's no distinction between your private and “work” space.
In any of these scenarios it can be difficult to clock out of work and get into home mode.
One of the simplest ways to create a more structured work environment is to create a workstation. This helps the rest of the family understand when mommy or daddy is working and when not.
Space might be limited sometimes, but here are a few ideas on how to create a simple workstation in small spaces.
Positioning is key
Find a space in your home where you’re least likely to be distracted and most likely so have some silence. (Moms will most likely find this difficult)
Lighting is crucial
Ideally you shouldn't have too much light on your screen, especially if you’re working on a laptop. If you have no other choice then make sure you have overhead light or you can have a desk lamp.
If you want your desk in front of a window, be sure to increase the screen brightness on your laptop. It would be useful if you have blinds to adjust the direction of the light.
Get a good chair
If you prefer to stand and work then this isn’t an issue, but for those who have to spend hours sitting, the correct chair is vital. If possible, you can ask your employee if you could get your office chair.
Having an adjustable chair is a good investment. A good chair will help insure that you're working at a good height and that your back will be supported.
Create an attractive space, decorate it and you’ll be happy to step into your “office”.
Here are a few small space workstations for inspiration.
