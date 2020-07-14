How to find your way as a young artist in South Africa

Any creative will tell you that breaking into the industry is not easy, whether you’re a musician, a designer, a visual artist, or photographer - one has to be prepared for disappointments before that breakthrough.



With the coronavirus triggering drastic changes in our lives, creatives have found themselves in tough situations. As such, many have found that the best way to keep afloat is through collaboration.



This brings us to 100 Beautiful Things, a campaign that celebrates South Africa’s most inspiring projects, products, ideas, and experiences that are designed by young creatives. The six-part webinar series is where they discuss challenges and how to overcome them.



The theme for the second episode was “The Voices of Emerging Creatives."



Joined by Jamal Nxedlana, co-founder of Bubblegum Club; Sarah-Jane Boden, founder and creative director of SoulProviders Collective; and, Haneem Christian, a visual poet, they discussed the challenges and opportunities faced by the next generation of artists and designers as they navigate what it means to “LIVE ART AND BE HEARD” within the South African landscape.





On how to find your unique voice, Christian said: “Know yourself and your history, tell your truth and be authentic. Everyone has different experiences that live in our genetic memories, it is about sharing these stories with future generations.”