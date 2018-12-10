Make your ceilings pop with bright colours:

The struggle of making your small room look bigger is so real for almost all the people. Fitting all the necessary belongings into places with a limited access to space is a tussle. Be it a dorm or an apartment, getting an adequate, big space for living is hard to find these days but not anymore.



Here are tips that can help you make any room look bigger than it really is.





* Use light colours: The reflective qualities of light colours are very well known to us. Light colour helps a space open up making it light and airy. Try painting the room in only one colour or with different shades of the same colour so that the boundaries between the walls are not well defined which causes your eye to travel up making the ceiling seem higher than it really is. Light colour even simplifies the space making it look clutter less and emphasizes the architecture.





* Clever use of furniture: When you don't have access to a larger space but need to cram all your worldly belongings into place, all you need to do is choose your furniture wisely. Opt for multifunctional furniture and incorporate clever use of contrasts of the furniture with the walls.You can even use built-in furniture to open up a space.





* Let there be light: Nothing makes a room bigger than the allowance of natural lights into your living space. Natural light opens up a space and makes a room look bigger and brighter. When you paint your room in light colour and allow the natural light to penetrate into it, it reflects the light which in turn fools your eye into your room looking bigger. Well placed mirrors also play wonders in penetrating the light and making your room bigger and brighter.





* Keep your room clutter less: A room full of trash and clutter makes you feel claustrophobic. One of the major changes you need to incorporate in the process of making your room bigger is the cutting down of the mess. Get rid of all the unwanted things you're not in need of right now and try placing your necessary items in an organized manner.





* Use same colour or small print fabrics: Pick fabrics of the same colour or select small-printed fabrics for your room. If you choose large-printed fabrics, it'll make your room look smaller and a bit messed up, no matter how well-organized you keep it.





* Make your ceilings pop with bright colours: Paint your ceilings with brighter colours than that of the walls. This trick keeps your attention towards the ceiling making the ceiling look higher. Essentially, keep your interior simple and go for simpler accessories to deceive your eyes into your room looking wider than it really is.



