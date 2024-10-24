How to naturally repel flies in your home this summer

As summer approaches in South Africa, the warmer weather brings with it a less welcome guest—houseflies! These annoying insects can quickly become a nuisance indoors. Flies are drawn to areas where they can lay their eggs, so keeping your home free of these insects requires a proactive approach.

Luckily, there are several natural ways to repel or eliminate flies from your home, without resorting to harmful pesticides. These natural methods are not only easy to implement but also eco-friendly, helping to keep your home fly-free without the need for chemicals. With these tips, you can enjoy the summer season without the annoyance of houseflies buzzing around your home.

Venus Flytrap houseplants One natural way to combat flies is by introducing Venus flytrap houseplants. These carnivorous plants are not only fascinating but also highly effective at catching flies. Once a fly lands in the trap, the plant closes around it, secreting digestive fluids to break down the insect. Although an unusual approach, it’s a natural and environmentally friendly solution. Vinegar and dish soap trap A simple yet powerful method for trapping flies is a combination of vinegar and dish soap.

To create this trap, mix apple cider vinegar with a few drops of dish soap in a glass. Cover the glass with plastic wrap, secure it with a rubber band, and poke small holes in the top. The vinegar lures the flies in, and once they enter, they are trapped by the soap and drown. Basil plants Planting basil in and around your kitchen can be a natural fly deterrent. Flies are repelled by the scent of basil, making it an effective solution for keeping them at bay. You can also make a homemade insect repellent by steeping basil leaves in boiling water. Once cooled, spray the mixture around your kitchen to ward off flies.