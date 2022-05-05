Mother’s Day is almost upon us, and there is no better day to say ‘I love you’ to your mum. Whether you choose to have a festive alfresco lunch, a smart high tea, or a breakfast brunch with all the trimmings, this is one of those days where going all out is a must.

We think dressing the table is as important as the food in setting the scene for a stylish and memorable get-together. So below, the head culinary artists at Granny Mouse Country House & Spa share a few tips on how to style the perfect Mother’s Day table. Keep it soft

When setting the table, keep it soft. This is really important as it sets the tone of the meal that you will be serving. Soft colours such as pinks and various shades of white will look really amazing. If you have the soft tones it would be lovely to include some fresh bouquets. Flowers should have their natural fragrance When purchasing flowers, make sure they have their natural fragrance. Use a vase to make a centrepiece and include some colours while making sure it complements the table. And the bonus of a bouquet is that once the meal is over, mum gets an extra gift of flowers to take home.

Keep it simple The décor should remain as clean as possible. If you are eating on a wooden table, make sure it is clean. And if it is showing its age, cover it with a simple white tablecloth. As for the cutlery and dining plates etc. now is the time for the “good china”, which will definitely make her feel extra special. Include candles

