To keep up with this trend, you can expect to see pieces that can be converted for multiple uses. Picture: Supplied

With the trend towards downsizing and apartment living continues, multifunctional furniture is becoming the first choice for smaller home owners. Investing in transformational furniture will not only make any space seem bigger; it will also offer a flexible entertaining solution.

To keep up with this trend, you can expect to see pieces that can be converted for multiple uses, such as a coffee table with adjustable flaps that coverts to allow dining, explains Alon Sachs, co-founder of Mobelli Furniture + Living.

The host with the most

“Multifunctional pieces are a key component in small space design,” Sachs says.

“Just because you have a small space doesn’t mean you won’t be able to entertain anymore. It’s all about pieces that can transform when needed.”

Sachs suggests multifunctional seating options, such as outdoor lounge sets offering an interchangeable layout of side tables and cushions, to which units can be added later.

Get the most from your smaller spaces

Think out the box

Furniture can be repurposed or have double uses – a stool can double up as a bedside table, for instance. “Make the most of what you have,” advises Sachs.

Look for well-designed and quality pieces

Multipurpose furniture usually has moving parts and buying good quality will reduce the repair and maintenance costs later on.

Invest in pieces that will grow with you

Make sure it’s something you can keep for the long term and that will be flexible regardless of the size of your next home.

Maximise space, minimise clutter

Multifunctional furniture can reduce the number of pieces in a room. By minimizing clutter, you can streamline the look of the room and make it appear more spacious.

Sachs adds: “You don’t have to hire a contractor to knock down walls or add on to your home to get more space. Simply using the right furniture can open up a room and make it more inviting.”