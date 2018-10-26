One method for sizing up a slightly smaller living space is to lighten up the palette of your interiors, especially your furniture. Picture: Supplied

Modest living spaces shouldn’t be an upset for homeowners. By using simple yet effective design tips and tricks, you can make your rooms seem far larger than they actually are without the hassle of overspending. One method for sizing up a slightly smaller living space is to lighten up the palette of your interiors, especially your furniture. By doing so, you can give the illusion of a larger room without having to remove any of your favourite accessories.

Lighter hues of creams and whites with hints of mid-toned elements from scatter cushions and ornaments are a fantastic way to give your room an extra couple of metres.

If you’re looking for more of a minimalistic approach to your living areas, try scaling down with smaller or multi-purpose furniture - you’ll not only have more room to walk, you’ll also have more room to accessorise.

If you’re not too keen on scaling down on your furniture, try focusing on your walls.

By hanging large mirrors and light-toned paintings, you can add that extra bit of space without having to get your hands on a jackhammer. Use mirror frames as a way to accent your room with warm splashes of colour and creativity.

Don’t fret about a modest sized living interior. Easy methods and simple adjustments are all you need to upsize your home without putting strain on your budget.