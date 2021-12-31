How we will be living in 2022

After two disruptive years in and out of the classroom, with the majority of schooling taking place online, many schools across the globe will be initiating full-time in-person lessons in 2022. During such uncertain times, the transition from home, a place of comfort and security, to the classroom, a foreign environment, can be difficult for children of all ages.

To counter these feelings, teachers are doing their utmost to ensure that their classrooms feel like a safe space for their students where they will be able to learn and thrive. Online searches for “calming classrooms” have increased by 150% on Pinterest. From the curtains, play area and rug to the educational posters with the alphabet – nature-themes taking inspiration from plants and the sun are on the rise.

Chill out areas with plush pillows and soothing colours as well as mini-meditation sessions being built into the school day, are going to be popular in 2021. Spending time in nature has been shown to boost memory, reduce stress, and lessen and feelings of anxiety. Ultimately, the goal is to mimic this environment in the classroom to create a haven where children can be in the present moment and absorb as much as possible.

Animal-first architecture Animal-first architecture . Picture: Instagram Older Millennials are getting to the age where they’re either building and buying or renting property, usually for the first time. However, pets are still their main priority. According to Psychology Today: “72% of childless millennial women explicitly state that they prefer the company of their pet over the company of children, 69% of millennial women who have chosen not to become a mother say that having a pet is easier than having a child.”

So, when it comes to their homes, they are taking an animal-first approach to their architecture, interior design and decor. The pet-friendly designs are ultra-luxurious with some pet-parents going as far as creating mini apartments for their favourite furry friends. Searches for “luxury dog rooms” are up by 115% on Pinterest. Beautiful, and over-the-top, pictures of cosy nooks, miniature beds, plush pet furniture and even mini paddling pools pop up under the search term.

Embracing your inner child Embracing your inner child. Picture: Instagram We’re heading into the third year of the pandemic and some people are feeling a little bit robbed of some of their most precious days. Whether you’re in your early stages of adulthood or have just retired and were planning on travelling the world, the injustice of it all has people looking to more nostalgic times as an escape.

From Y2K fashion and beauty to arts and crafts for adults, fairy-themed decor and indoor swings, all things fun and kiddish are trending in the new year. Many people will agree that “adulting” isn’t easy so a refreshing break from doing your taxes, paying off loans or running errands is being welcomed by older age groups like Gen X and Boomers with open arms. Whether it’s through 1990s themed birthday bashes, wearing hair in pigtails or buying an adult colouring-in book, this trend is all about nurturing our inner-child by letting loose and going back to what we once loved so dearly.

Going goth Going goth. Picture: Instagram According to Pinterest insights for 2022, we’re heading over to the dark side to embrace goth-aissance. “Goth will make its way into the mainstream this year across all age group – just not in the ways you might expect. “Goth business casual, goth baby clothes and even goth kitchen decor are all trending up,” the report reads.