Pictures: Supplied

Two years ago IKEA teamed up with a group of designers, architects, artists and creatives from five African countries to collaborate around modern urban rituals and the importance they play in the home. The result is the limited-edition collection ÖVERALLT, which will be launched February 27 at the place where it all started – Design Indaba Festival in Cape Town.

The journey of ÖVERALLT started with IKEA wanting to learn more about the contemporary African design scene and the creative explosion that can be seen in several cities around Africa. Ten designers, all connected to the South African multi- faceted platform Design Indaba and its network, teamed up with five IKEA designers.

The starting point was to explore modern urban rituals connected to socializing around food, indoor and outdoor living, the rituals around expressing identity and sustainability. From there, the design and development process has resulted in a collection of products that is all about building bridges and discovering the “urban living room” together with others.

“With ÖVERALLT, we want to encourage and trigger people to come together and eat, share stories, be creative and spend time with one another. And, thanks to the merging of creatives and all the good discussions we’ve had along the way, each design has a way of supporting that. ÖVERALLT is like a palette of socializing tools,” says James Futcher, Creative Leader at IKEA.

The IKEA collection ÖVERALLT has been designed by: