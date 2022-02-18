‘I'm worried about the smell’! Tweeps are having a field day over vinegar powered household cleaner

There are so many different vinegar uses that it is truly one of the most versatile items in your pantry. From cooking to cleaning to personal care, there are endless home uses for vinegar. In fact, there are very few things you cannot clean with vinegar. How is it such a versatile household product?

Thanks to its high acidity, vinegar can get rid of stains, cut through dirt, and be used in the garden. While there are many different types of vinegar, white vinegar and apple cider vinegar are the best choices for being a potent cleaner without damaging surfaces. But judging from one Twitter post that has since gone viral, most people are not convinced that you can replace your chemical cleaners with a bottle of vinegar. On Thursday Twitter user @taythenomad shared a photo of a Checkers vinegar-powered household cleaner with the caption: “Influenced! Let’s see if it works. Checkers – R46.99; spray on surfaces and wipe off.”

Tweeps were left amazed and had a field day under the comment section with some asking if it leaves that vinegar smell on surfaces and what type of cloth should they use when wiping surfaces using vinegar. Influenced! Let’s see if it works.

🧡 pic.twitter.com/xVHv65GdfA — IG : TaylaMadeFood / TaylaMadeMelts 🇿🇦 (@taythenomad) February 17, 2022 @Sihle_QK wrote: “I'm worried about the smell… Does it smell good at least? I can't stand the smell of Vinegar.” In response, @MohlomiMatsoso said she actually cleans surfaces with vinegar, bicarbonate, and dish soap. She said it keeps the flies away and it doesn't smell. @PrincessSkhu wrote: “I know vinegar definitely works cos I use it, this is nice packaging though cos vinegar comes in a dif bottle.”