From the rural town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape to New York City, the newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is living her best life.
Following her historic win just over a week ago, Zozibini Tunzi became one of the only three South African beauty queens to be bestowed the prestigious Miss Universe title since 1978.
The first was Margaret Gardiner, over four decades ago, which was followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, just over two years ago.
Tunzi is also the first Miss Universe to wear the brand-new "Power of Unity" crown which is said to be worth R73-million.
As Miss Universe, Tunzi will for the year of her reign settle in the prestigious New York apartment.