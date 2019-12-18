Inside Zozibini Tunzi's New York apartment









Newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi. Picture: Instagram From the rural town of Tsolo in the Eastern Cape to New York City, the newly crowned Miss Universe Zozibini Tunzi is living her best life. Following her historic win just over a week ago, Zozibini Tunzi became one of the only three South African beauty queens to be bestowed the prestigious Miss Universe title since 1978. The first was Margaret Gardiner, over four decades ago, which was followed by Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, just over two years ago. Tunzi is also the first Miss Universe to wear the brand-new "Power of Unity" crown which is said to be worth R73-million. As Miss Universe, Tunzi will for the year of her reign settle in the prestigious New York apartment.

Last week, she shared a short video of her new apartment which she will share with Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst. The apartment was previously home to former Miss Universe Catriona Gray.

In April, the Associated Press got a glimpse inside the apartment, while also chatting to Gray and Miss USA 2018 Sarah Rose Summers.

Watch the full interview below:





In August when Tunzi scooped the Miss SA title, part of her winning prize was a fully furnished luxury apartment in Sandton. The apartment is just one of the perks that comes with the title.

Since her big win at a glamorous ceremony held at Sun Arena at the Tyler Perry Studios, Atlanta, Georgia, Tunzi has been gracing the streets of New York.

Check out of of her memorable moments, including her anticipated interview with fellow South African Trevor Noah, on 'The Daily Show'.



