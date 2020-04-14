Interior trends that could devalue your home

A new home improvement trends report by Rated People has revealed some of the most popular decor and renovation trends from the last few years that could in fact make potential buyers less likely to buy your home.

Bold colours, statement fittings and kitchens that are anything but white are currently some of the most popular interior design trends. But despite their popularity, rooms painted dark blue or dark grey are the top two design features most likely to put buyers off, said the report.

The research, based on a wider study into renovation and interior design trends, included other buyer turnoffs like copper taps, dark grey window frames and patterned floor tiles.

The findings suggested anything that’s too bold or personal could make it harder for buyers to see past the decor and imagine themselves in the home.

Interestingly, having separate living spaces rather than just one open plan space for the whole family also appeared to be popular with prospective buyers. Picture: Supplied

Adrienne Minster, CEO of Rated People said: “We know from the many completed projects in our community that dark and bold colours can look great, whether they’re used on walls, ceilings, kitchen cupboards or window frames.

"But when it comes to selling, it’s a good idea to stay up to date with the features that buyers are looking for because the trends that were adding value just two to three years ago might now be devaluing properties.”

How to create a most sellable home