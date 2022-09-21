Jarrad and Kim Ricketts buy their first holiday home to mark second wedding anniversary

The “Paradise” hitmaker told IOL Entertainment that they needed their own “break away” home and so they got a cosy spot in the Drakenstein.
Jarrad said: “As a couple we lead very busy lives, and are always on the go.
“As our schedules became busier we realised that we need to take time off to re-energise. We both decided that we would really like to have our own “break away” home so we are able to recluse within nature and mountainous horizons, but also not too far away from our actual home.“
Kim, an industrial psychologist and Jarrad’s manager, said: “It was then that we decided to invest in The Drakenstein region. There were a few contenders like Paarl and Stellenbosch, but it was ultimately Franschhoek that stole our hearts.
“We found that this wasn’t too much of a difficult choice as the winelands was always the place we found ourselves escaping to, and we are truly so thrilled that we now have a ‘home away from home’ in one of our favourite parts of the Western Cape.
The couple who celebrated their anniversary on September 19, posted the news on Instagram on the same day.
Jarrad captioned a picture of the couple outside the house: “Today is #TheRicketts 2nd wedding anniversary, so excited to be celebrating it at our new holiday home in Franschoek …
“For with God nothing is impossible” – Luke 1:37
“We both recognise that God has truly blessed us in so many ways, and his firm hand continues to guide us on this path we journey together.
“As a couple we thank #God every day for the #love we have for each other … and also the immeasurable love and #support all of you continue to show us every day.
“All #praise and #glory goes to #God for the #blessings we continue to see in our lives.
Happy 2 years my love!“
Jarrad said: “What we love most about our new holiday home is that it is truly everything we’ve ever wanted, nestled in a secure farm estate hidden in the mountains.
“It is a double level modern country cabin style home, clad in rustic wood with a beautiful garden.
“It has three bedrooms each with its own breathtaking view, with an open plan kitchen and lounge.
“Our favourite part of our holiday home is definitely the porch, where we sit back and take in all the beauty that nature has to offer.
“We also really love the fact that some of the Western Cape’s most prestigious wine farms are now right on our door step.
“We recognise that we are immensely blessed and fortunate, and thank God every day that through his grace we get to see so many of our dreams and goals materialise. We are so excited to start creating new memories together in our ‘piece of heaven’.”