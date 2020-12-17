Jazz up your Zoom room for a party

* This article appears in our Holiday edition of the Home Improver digital magazine

• Choose a theme for every home participating in the Zoom party, such as tropical island, Harry Potter or winter wonderland. The residents have to decorate a section of their home, and also dress up, for the call. This will get people connecting to each other before they meet up virtually and will add fun to the mix.

• Place some of your new favourite decor items or photos in view. You can do a walk through of your house to show the other people how you have decorated it. Or you can find the best spot in your home to turn into a special Zoom room. It could be fun to decorate an area just for virtual calls – get rid of the boring work-backgrounds and bring in festive cheer and personality.

