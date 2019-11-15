Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have put their $3.5-million (about R52-million) condo up for sale.
The luxury Calabasas property - which features three bedrooms and four bathrooms - is in the rapper's signature minimalist style with a neutral colour scheme.
According to the description on Compass: "Soft neutral tones and natural lighting are combined with bespoke custom furniture, drakes, chandeliers and light fixtures."
The home also includes a private foyer, covered deck, Toto Toilets and a sleek Jee-o soho tub in the bathroom.
As reported by Architectural Digest, the 39-year-old reality star bought the property - which was built three years ago - in August 2017 for $1.6-million.