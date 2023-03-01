King Charles reportedly evicts Harry and Meghan from Frogmore Cottage and moves in his brother Prince Andrew

London, UK - Prince Harry and his wife Meghan are being evicted from their home on the British royal family’s Windsor estate, leaving them without a UK base, reports said on Wednesday. Frogmore Cottage, which they refurbished at a reported cost of £2.4 million (about R525m), had been a wedding present from Queen Elizabeth II in 2018.

It has been offered to Prince Andrew, King Charles III’s disgraced brother, reports in the “The Sun” and “Daily Telegraph” said. Harry and Meghan, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were reportedly told to vacate the property in January, just days after the publication of the prince’s tell-all memoir “Spare”. Charles, who has long favoured a slimmed down monarchy, is undertaking an overhaul of funding.

A possible axing of Andrew’s £250 000-a-year grant could see him forced out of his residence, the 30-room Royal Lodge, also on the Windsor estate, due to its massive upkeep costs. Harry and Meghan moved to California in 2020 after dramatically quitting royal life. Since then, they have taken part in a string of projects – from an interview with Oprah Winfrey to a Netflix documentary – airing grievances about their experiences as members of the British royal family.

Harry’s autobiography “Spare” smashed sales records when it was published in January, but also saw his popularity ratings slump. Andrew was forced out of public life over his friendship with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. Last year, Andrew settled a US civil case for sexual assault with accuser Virginia Giuffre.