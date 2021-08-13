Kitchens are busy spaces and get grubby fast. Here’s how to get yours spotless

*This article was first published in our Home Improver digital magazine Such a high-traffic area can be tough to keep clean.

There are often dirty dishes in the sink, there mightbe gunk in the secret spaces of the dishwasher and cooking means surfaces, stove tops and cupboard tops tend to get sticky with grease.

Here are some ideas for getting your kitchen gleaming. The counters Some people manage to keep their counters spotless and clear, others let them attract clutter. It’s much easier to clean an uncluttered kitchen. Remove everything that doesn’t belong on the counters, or in the kitchen at all, and put it away. Then wipe down with a cleaner. White vinegar can be great to wipe down surfaces but be careful with natural stone tops like granite – vinegar can eat into the stone.

The oven This is one of the most disliked cleaning jobs in the kitchen. Some ovens have an auto-clean setting but forget it. It’s a very high temperature setting and has been known to set off fire alarms.But there’s an easy way to clean it overnight. Fill a spray bottle with a solution of a third of a cup of water, a third of a cup of white vinegar and half a cup of bicarbonate of soda.When the oven is cool, take out the shelves and spray the inside,avoiding the heating elements. Then close the door and go to bed, while the solution does its work.Twelve hours later, you can clean the oven with soapy water, then dry it with a dish towel. The hob and oven exterior

When cleaning your oven, don’t forget the hob and the exterior of the oven. Start at the top. If you have a gas stove, remove the grids and wash them if they’re sticky. Then clean the surface of the hob with all-purpose cleaner. Electric plates can be wiped off with diluted dish-washing soap. An electric glass hob is the easiest of all – just wipe it down with warm, soapy water. Once the top is clean, wipe down the front of your oven with all-purpose cleaner, white vinegar, or diluted dish-washing soap. Don’t forget the knobs and displays. The extractor fan You just have to look at it to know that the extractor fan casing collects grease. The grease catches dust and the whole thing becomes disgusting. But you can clean it simply by wiping it down with a few drops of sunflower oil on sheets of kitchen paper. Then wipe it down again with your usual spray and a sponge.Inside the extractor fan you’ll find a fabric filter which needs to be washed from time to time. You might need to unscrew the grill to get at it. It can be washed in hot,soapy water, left to dry and replaced.

The sink First rinse it out. Then use a scrubbing cleaner – or bicarb – and scrub it with a sponge or cleaning brush. Clean the taps, sponge holders and soap dishes. Wipe down the drying rack.When you’re done, fill the sink with hot water with some bleach added, let it sit for about 10 minutes,then drain. If your sink isn’t draining well, it might be that you have a build-up of grease in the drain. A kettleful of boiling water might well sort out the problem. Small appliances